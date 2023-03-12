How to Watch the Holy Cross vs. Boston University Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Patriot Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Boston University Terriers (24-7) is set to square off against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) in the Patriot Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The matchup on Sunday at Case Gym starts at 12:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Case Gym in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Holy Cross vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison
- The Crusaders' 61.6 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 57.4 the Terriers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 57.4 points, Holy Cross is 17-4.
- Boston University's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Terriers record 14.7 more points per game (69.2) than the Crusaders allow (54.5).
- Boston University is 22-4 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
- Holy Cross has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.
Holy Cross Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Boston University
|W 57-53
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/6/2023
|American
|W 73-44
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/9/2023
|Lehigh
|W 71-54
|Hart Recreation Center
|3/12/2023
|@ Boston University
|-
|Case Gym
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.