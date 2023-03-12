The top-seeded Boston University Terriers (24-7) is set to square off against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) in the Patriot Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The matchup on Sunday at Case Gym starts at 12:00 PM.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders' 61.6 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 57.4 the Terriers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.4 points, Holy Cross is 17-4.

Boston University's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 61.6 points.

The Terriers record 14.7 more points per game (69.2) than the Crusaders allow (54.5).

Boston University is 22-4 when scoring more than 54.5 points.

Holy Cross has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

