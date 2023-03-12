The top-seeded Boston University Terriers (24-7) is set to square off against the No. 2 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (23-8) in the Patriot Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The matchup on Sunday at Case Gym starts at 12:00 PM.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Holy Cross vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders' 61.6 points per game are only 4.2 more points than the 57.4 the Terriers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 57.4 points, Holy Cross is 17-4.
  • Boston University's record is 17-2 when it allows fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Terriers record 14.7 more points per game (69.2) than the Crusaders allow (54.5).
  • Boston University is 22-4 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
  • Holy Cross has a 21-5 record when giving up fewer than 69.2 points.

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 Boston University W 57-53 Hart Recreation Center
3/6/2023 American W 73-44 Hart Recreation Center
3/9/2023 Lehigh W 71-54 Hart Recreation Center
3/12/2023 @ Boston University - Case Gym

