Harvard vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Lavietes Pavilion has the Harvard Crimson (17-11) matching up with the Towson Tigers (21-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 win as our model heavily favors Harvard.
The Crimson dropped their last game 54-48 against Princeton on Saturday.
Harvard vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Harvard vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 72, Towson 61
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson's signature win of the season came in a 67-59 victory on December 31 over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in our computer rankings.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on December 31
- 72-65 over Columbia (No. 45) on March 10
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on November 7
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 98) on November 10
- 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 108) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson average 69.7 points per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (139th in college basketball). They have a +188 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.
- Harvard is tallying 69.4 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 0.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (69.7).
- The Crimson are averaging 75.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 11.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (64.7).
- Defensively Harvard has played worse in home games this year, giving up 61.8 points per game, compared to 59.2 away from home.
- The Crimson's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 67.6 points a contest compared to the 69.7 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.