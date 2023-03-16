Thursday's contest at Lavietes Pavilion has the Harvard Crimson (17-11) matching up with the Towson Tigers (21-11) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 72-61 win as our model heavily favors Harvard.

The Crimson dropped their last game 54-48 against Princeton on Saturday.

Harvard vs. Towson Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Harvard vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 72, Towson 61

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson's signature win of the season came in a 67-59 victory on December 31 over the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33) in our computer rankings.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on December 31

72-65 over Columbia (No. 45) on March 10

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on November 7

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 98) on November 10

84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 108) on January 28

Harvard Performance Insights