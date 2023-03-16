How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Penn State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 9:55 PM. The contest airs on TBS.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: TBS
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Nittany Lions allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M has a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Aggies sit at 53rd.
- The Aggies score 73.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 68.4 the Nittany Lions allow.
- Texas A&M is 16-5 when scoring more than 68.4 points.
Penn State Stats Insights
- The Nittany Lions' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- Penn State has put together an 18-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Nittany Lions are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 23rd.
- The Nittany Lions' 72.3 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 66.2 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- When Penn State gives up fewer than 73.2 points, it is 17-6.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M is putting up 73.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is performing better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Aggies have played better in home games this year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 away from home.
- In home games, Texas A&M is draining the same number of treys per game as it is away from home (6.3). Meanwhile, it has a higher three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to on the road (33%).
Penn State Home & Away Comparison
- Penn State is scoring more points at home (75.9 per game) than away (68.4).
- In 2022-23 the Nittany Lions are allowing six fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (72.5).
- Beyond the arc, Penn State drains fewer triples away (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1), and shoots a lower percentage away (37.9%) than at home (40%) as well.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Arkansas
|W 67-61
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/11/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 87-75
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/12/2023
|Alabama
|L 82-63
|Bridgestone Arena
|3/16/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Northwestern
|W 67-65
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Indiana
|W 77-73
|United Center
|3/12/2023
|Purdue
|L 67-65
|United Center
|3/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
