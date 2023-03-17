Friday's contest that pits the Rhode Island Rams (24-6) against the Boston University Terriers (24-8) at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Terriers' last contest on Sunday ended in a 66-61 loss to Holy Cross.

Boston University vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Boston University vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Rhode Island 68, Boston University 58

Boston University Schedule Analysis

The Terriers beat the No. 151-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 66-59, on February 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Rams have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Boston University has the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (21).

Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 151) on February 15

82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 202) on January 28

78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 202) on February 25

58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 231) on January 25

72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 231) on January 11

Boston University Performance Insights