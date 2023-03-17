Boston University vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Rhode Island Rams (24-6) against the Boston University Terriers (24-8) at Thomas F. Ryan Center has a projected final score of 68-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rhode Island, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Terriers' last contest on Sunday ended in a 66-61 loss to Holy Cross.
Boston University vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island
Boston University vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rhode Island 68, Boston University 58
Boston University Schedule Analysis
- The Terriers beat the No. 151-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 66-59, on February 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Rams have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (eight).
- Boston University has the seventh-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (21).
Boston University 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-59 at home over Holy Cross (No. 151) on February 15
- 82-69 at home over Lehigh (No. 202) on January 28
- 78-65 on the road over Lehigh (No. 202) on February 25
- 58-44 on the road over Colgate (No. 231) on January 25
- 72-51 at home over Colgate (No. 231) on January 11
Boston University Performance Insights
- The Terriers' +361 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 68.9 points per game (110th in college basketball) while giving up 57.7 per contest (33rd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Boston University has averaged 71.1 points per game in Patriot action, and 68.9 overall.
- At home the Terriers are scoring 73.9 points per game, 10.6 more than they are averaging away (63.3).
- At home Boston University is giving up 59.2 points per game, 3.3 more than it is on the road (55.9).
- The Terriers are posting 69.3 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.4 more than their average for the season (68.9).
