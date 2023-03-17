A pair of the league's best scorers square off when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30.1 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (48-22) visit Damian Lillard (third, 32.3 PPG) and the Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 6-point favorites.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Trail Blazers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 6)

Trail Blazers (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Celtics have been more successful against the spread than the Trail Blazers this year, tallying an ATS record of 35-32-3, as opposed to the 32-36-1 mark of the Blazers.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 43.6% of the time. That's less often than Portland covers as an underdog of 6 or more (46.2%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Portland and its opponents aren't as successful (49.3% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (51.4%).

The Celtics have a .708 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-19) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (12-24).

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston is giving up 112.2 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but it has really played well offensively, scoring 117.5 points per contest (fourth-best).

This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, averaging 26.2 per game.

The Celtics own a 37.5% three-point percentage this year (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 15.8 treys per game (second-best).

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52.4% of them have been two-pointers (62.2% of the team's made baskets) and 47.6% have been from beyond the arc (37.8%).

