Friday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (25-6) and Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) matching up at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 79-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Crusaders' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 66-61 win against Boston University.

Holy Cross vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Holy Cross vs. Maryland Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Maryland 79, Holy Cross 53

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

  • The Crusaders defeated the Boston University Terriers in a 66-61 win on March 12. It was their best victory of the season.
  • The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (eight).
  • Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Holy Cross is 19-3 (.864%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-61 on the road over Boston University (No. 116) on March 12
  • 57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 116) on March 1
  • 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 3
  • 71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on March 9
  • 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 11

Holy Cross Performance Insights

  • The Crusaders outscore opponents by seven points per game (posting 61.8 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and allowing 54.8 per contest, 17th in college basketball) and have a +225 scoring differential.
  • In 2022-23, Holy Cross has averaged 62.4 points per game in Patriot play, and 61.8 overall.
  • At home, the Crusaders average 62 points per game. On the road, they score 61.6.
  • At home, Holy Cross concedes 55.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 54.2.
  • While the Crusaders are scoring 61.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 63.3 a contest.

