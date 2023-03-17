Friday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (25-6) and Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) matching up at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 79-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 17.

The Crusaders' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 66-61 win against Boston University.

Holy Cross vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Holy Cross vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 79, Holy Cross 53

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

The Crusaders defeated the Boston University Terriers in a 66-61 win on March 12. It was their best victory of the season.

The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (eight).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Holy Cross is 19-3 (.864%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 on the road over Boston University (No. 116) on March 12

57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 116) on March 1

60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 3

71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on March 9

66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 11

Holy Cross Performance Insights