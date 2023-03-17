Holy Cross vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (25-6) and Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) matching up at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 79-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maryland, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on March 17.
The Crusaders' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 66-61 win against Boston University.
Holy Cross vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Holy Cross vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 79, Holy Cross 53
Holy Cross Schedule Analysis
- The Crusaders defeated the Boston University Terriers in a 66-61 win on March 12. It was their best victory of the season.
- The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (eight).
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Holy Cross is 19-3 (.864%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Holy Cross 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-61 on the road over Boston University (No. 116) on March 12
- 57-53 at home over Boston University (No. 116) on March 1
- 60-55 on the road over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 3
- 71-54 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on March 9
- 66-64 at home over Lehigh (No. 203) on January 11
Holy Cross Performance Insights
- The Crusaders outscore opponents by seven points per game (posting 61.8 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and allowing 54.8 per contest, 17th in college basketball) and have a +225 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Holy Cross has averaged 62.4 points per game in Patriot play, and 61.8 overall.
- At home, the Crusaders average 62 points per game. On the road, they score 61.6.
- At home, Holy Cross concedes 55.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 54.2.
- While the Crusaders are scoring 61.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 63.3 a contest.
