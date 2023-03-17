The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-6) will try to beat the No. 15 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Xfinity Center. This matchup tips off at 2:30 PM.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: ESPN

Holy Cross vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Crusaders score an average of 61.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Holy Cross is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.9 points.

Maryland has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.8 points.

The Terrapins put up 79 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 54.8 the Crusaders give up.

Maryland has a 24-5 record when scoring more than 54.8 points.

Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 79 points.

The Terrapins shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders allow defensively.

The Crusaders make 52.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

