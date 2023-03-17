The No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (25-6) will try to beat the No. 15 seed Holy Cross Crusaders (24-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Xfinity Center. This matchup tips off at 2:30 PM.

Holy Cross Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Holy Cross vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Crusaders score an average of 61.8 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 68.9 the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • Holy Cross is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.9 points.
  • Maryland has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.8 points.
  • The Terrapins put up 79 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 54.8 the Crusaders give up.
  • Maryland has a 24-5 record when scoring more than 54.8 points.
  • Holy Cross has a 21-8 record when giving up fewer than 79 points.
  • The Terrapins shoot 44.1% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Crusaders allow defensively.
  • The Crusaders make 52.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% higher than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Holy Cross Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 American W 73-44 Hart Recreation Center
3/9/2023 Lehigh W 71-54 Hart Recreation Center
3/12/2023 @ Boston University W 66-61 Case Gym
3/17/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

