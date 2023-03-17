How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-5) meet the No. 14 Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 3:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Notre Dame vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison
- The Thunderbirds put up an average of 69.1 points per game, 10.3 more points than the 58.8 the Fighting Irish allow.
- Southern Utah has put together a 19-4 record in games it scores more than 58.8 points.
- Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 69.1 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 8.9 more points per game (74.8) than the Thunderbirds give up (65.9).
- Notre Dame has a 22-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- When Southern Utah gives up fewer than 74.8 points, it is 18-3.
- The Fighting Irish are making 45.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Thunderbirds concede to opponents (48.5%).
- The Thunderbirds shoot 40.4% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 68-65
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/3/2023
|NC State
|W 66-60
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 62-61
|Orleans Arena
|3/10/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 64-51
|Orleans Arena
|3/11/2023
|Cal Baptist
|W 82-73
|Orleans Arena
|3/17/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.