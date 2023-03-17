UMass vs. Albany Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest features the UMass Minutewomen (26-6) and the Albany Great Danes (22-11) facing off at William D. Mullins Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-53 win for heavily favored UMass according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Minutewomen dropped their last matchup 91-85 against Saint Louis on Sunday.
UMass vs. Albany Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UMass vs. Albany Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 73, Albany 53
UMass Schedule Analysis
- The Minutewomen notched their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 100-83 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Minutewomen have three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.
- The Minutewomen have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (10).
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 100-83 over Drake (No. 40) on November 25
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 72) on November 18
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 16
- 80-60 over Richmond (No. 88) on March 4
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on February 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen are outscoring opponents by 13 points per game with a +416 scoring differential overall. They put up 76 points per game (27th in college basketball) and give up 63 per contest (139th in college basketball).
- UMass is averaging 74.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.1 fewer points per game than its overall average (76).
- The Minutewomen are posting 74.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 2.3 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (76.7).
- In 2022-23, UMass is giving up 61.1 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 62.
- The Minutewomen's offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 76.7 points per contest compared to the 76 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.