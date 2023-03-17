Friday's contest features the UMass Minutewomen (26-6) and the Albany Great Danes (22-11) facing off at William D. Mullins Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-53 win for heavily favored UMass according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Minutewomen dropped their last matchup 91-85 against Saint Louis on Sunday.

UMass vs. Albany Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UMass vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, Albany 53

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen notched their signature win of the season on November 25 by securing a 100-83 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Minutewomen have three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the nation.

The Minutewomen have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (10).

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

100-83 over Drake (No. 40) on November 25

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 72) on November 18

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 16

80-60 over Richmond (No. 88) on March 4

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 88) on February 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UMass Performance Insights