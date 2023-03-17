Xavier vs. Kennesaw State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take the court against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest begins at 12:40 PM, on truTV.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Xavier vs. Kennesaw State matchup.
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: truTV
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Xavier Moneyline
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Xavier (-12.5)
|154
|-850
|+600
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Xavier (-11.5)
|151.5
|-714
|+475
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Xavier has compiled an 18-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 20 out of the Musketeers' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Kennesaw State has compiled a 20-10-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 31 times this season.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Xavier is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), but only 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Musketeers have had the 67th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.
- The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
Kennesaw State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +300000
- While our computer ranking puts Kennesaw State 121st in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly higher, placing it 58th.
- Kennesaw State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.