Jack Nunge and Chris Youngblood are two players to watch on Friday at 12:40 PM ET, when the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take on the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Xavier's Last Game

Xavier lost its most recent game to Marquette, 65-51, on Saturday. Adam Kunkel led the way with 14 points, plus four boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adam Kunkel 14 4 1 1 0 4 Desmond Claude 11 4 3 0 0 1 Jerome Hunter 10 8 2 0 0 0

Kennesaw State's Last Game

Kennesaw State won its previous game against Liberty, 67-66, on Sunday. Terrell Burden was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terrell Burden 19 3 3 2 0 0 Chris Youngblood 16 5 0 0 0 1 Brandon Stroud 12 6 1 2 0 2

Xavier Players to Watch

Nunge leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also posts 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Colby Jones averages 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach Freemantle posts 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 58.5% from the floor.

Kunkel is posting 10.5 points, 3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Youngblood tops the Owls in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (1.9), and produces 4.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Burden paces the Owls in assists (4.2 per game), and averages 13.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Brandon Stroud is No. 1 on the Owls in rebounding (6.5 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Demond Robinson gives the Owls 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Spencer Rodgers is posting 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 35.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Colby Jones 15.9 6.7 2.9 1.4 0 1 Jack Nunge 12.7 7.5 2.2 0.7 0.8 0.9 Souley Boum 17.1 5 2.9 0.3 0.1 3 Adam Kunkel 11.7 3.3 3 1.3 0.1 2 Jerome Hunter 9.4 5.8 1.9 0.4 0.5 0

Kennesaw State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)