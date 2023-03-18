A matchup featuring two leaders in the NHL is on the table for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Boston Bruins (51-11-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (39-21-8) at Xcel Energy Center.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX as the Bruins square off against the Wild.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Bruins vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/22/2022 Bruins Wild 4-3 (F/OT) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, allowing 145 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
  • The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (249 total, 3.7 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 35 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 67 46 43 89 91 43 40%
Brad Marchand 59 20 36 56 62 26 37%
David Krejci 62 13 40 53 33 14 48.7%
Patrice Bergeron 67 24 25 49 18 35 60.8%
Pavel Zacha 67 18 29 47 27 26 40.9%

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild concede 2.6 goals per game (179 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
  • With 196 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-0-3 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 66 22 41 63 38 39 39.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 68 23 28 51 9 39 48.1%
Matthew Boldy 68 19 28 47 34 47 57%
Marcus Johansson 67 14 18 32 24 25 42.6%

