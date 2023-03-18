Celtics vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) are 3.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-22) Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup begins at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Celtics vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Jazz 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (233)
- The Jazz (38-31-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50.7% of the time, 4.4% more often than the Celtics (36-32-3) this year.
- Utah covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 74.1% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (44.4%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 52.1% of the time this season (37 out of 71), less often than Utah's games have (39 out of 69).
- The Celtics have a .712 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-19) this season while the Jazz have a .444 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (16-20).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston sports a top-five offense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 117.6 points per game. On defense, it ranks seventh with 112.2 points allowed per contest.
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.3 assists per contest.
- The Celtics own a 37.5% three-point percentage this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 15.8 treys per game (second-best).
- Boston has taken 52.4% two-pointers and 47.6% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's baskets, 62.2% are two-pointers and 37.8% are three-pointers.
