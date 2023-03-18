Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) are 4.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-22) Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 233.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 31 times.
  • The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 37-34-0 against the spread this season.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 47, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • This season, Boston has won 33 of its 47 games, or 70.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 31 43.7% 117.6 234.8 112.2 229.4 227.5
Jazz 35 50.7% 117.2 234.8 117.2 229.4 231.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • Five of Celtics' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-17-0) than it has in home games (18-17-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 117.2 the Jazz give up.
  • Boston is 25-10 against the spread and 32-3 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 37-34 22-27 37-34
Jazz 39-30 16-5 40-29

Celtics vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Jazz
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
25-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-13
32-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 29-16
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.2
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
28-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-11
36-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-14

