The Boston Celtics (49-22) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Utah Jazz (33-36) at Vivint Arena on Saturday, March 18 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Celtics took care of business in their most recent game 126-112 against the Trail Blazers on Friday. In the win, Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 34 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out Hamstring 8.4 8.6 1.5 Payton Pritchard SG Out Heel 4.7 1.5 1.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Hand)

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average only 0.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Jazz allow (117.2).

Boston is 32-3 when scoring more than 117.2 points.

The Celtics have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 114.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.9 points fewer than the 117.6 they've scored this season.

Boston makes 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.0 more than its opponents (11.8).

The Celtics rank fourth in the NBA with 115.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in the league defensively with 109.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4 233.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.