Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) battle the Boston Celtics (49-22) on March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.

Boston is 33-2 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at sixth.

The Celtics put up only 0.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Jazz allow (117.2).

Boston is 32-3 when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this year, posting 120.7 points per game, compared to 114.7 per game away from home.

Boston is giving up 111.9 points per game this year at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

At home, the Celtics are draining 0.5 more threes per game (16.1) than on the road (15.6). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to away from home (37.2%).

Celtics Injuries