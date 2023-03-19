The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 West Region bracket matchup against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, starting at 9:40 PM on TBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 157.5.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Gonzaga -4.5 157.5

Gonzaga vs TCU Betting Records & Stats

  • The Bulldogs have a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Gonzaga has won 19 of its 21 games, or 90.5%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.
  • TCU's ATS record is 14-18-0 this year.
  • This season, the Horned Frogs have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that TCU has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Gonzaga 15 48.4% 87.4 162.5 72.8 140.8 155
TCU 5 15.6% 75.1 162.5 68 140.8 142.1

Additional Gonzaga vs TCU Insights & Trends

  • Gonzaga is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bulldogs have gone over the total seven times.
  • TCU has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Horned Frogs have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.
  • The 87.4 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 19.4 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (68).
  • Gonzaga has a 12-12 record against the spread and a 25-2 record overall when putting up more than 68 points.
  • The Horned Frogs put up an average of 75.1 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 72.8 points, TCU is 13-6 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

Gonzaga vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Gonzaga 13-18-0 12-15 17-14-0
TCU 14-18-0 4-3 15-17-0

Gonzaga vs. TCU Home/Away Splits

Gonzaga TCU
14-1 Home Record 13-4
7-2 Away Record 4-7
9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0
2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0
92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4
9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0
5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

