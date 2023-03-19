Sunday's contest between the Utah Utes (26-4) and Princeton Tigers (24-5) squaring off at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 73-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Utah, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on March 19.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Utes secured a 103-77 win over Gardner-Webb.

Utah vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Utah vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 73, Princeton 62

Utah Schedule Analysis

On February 25, the Utes claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-78 victory over the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 12-4 (.750%) -- the fourth-most victories.

Utah has five wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

Utah 2022-23 Best Wins

84-78 at home over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on February 25

71-69 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 29

69-67 over Ole Miss (No. 19) on November 23

124-78 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 16

85-58 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 14

Princeton Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on March 17, the Tigers defeated the NC State Wolfpack, a top 50 team (No. 27) in our computer rankings, by a score of 64-63.

The Tigers have three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Princeton is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 46th-most victories.

Princeton 2022-23 Best Wins

64-63 over NC State (No. 27) on March 17

74-56 on the road over Columbia (No. 45) on February 4

54-48 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on March 11

51-47 at home over Harvard (No. 66) on February 24

62-58 on the road over Seton Hall (No. 74) on November 14

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes average 84.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (230th in college basketball). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Utah is tallying 78.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 5.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (84.1).

The Utes are scoring 90.8 points per game this season at home, which is 12.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (78.5).

Utah is ceding 64.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (66.8).

The Utes' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 83.2 points a contest compared to the 84.1 they've averaged this year.

Princeton Performance Insights