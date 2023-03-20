Monday's contest that pits the UMass Minutewomen (27-6) against the Harvard Crimson (18-11) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Crimson secured a 103-63 win over Towson.

Harvard vs. UMass Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

Harvard vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 71, Harvard 65

Harvard Schedule Analysis

The Crimson's best win of the season came against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings. The Crimson claimed the 67-59 home win on December 31.

The Minutewomen have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (nine).

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 38) on December 31

72-65 over Columbia (No. 45) on March 10

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on November 7

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on November 10

84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 118) on January 28

Harvard Performance Insights