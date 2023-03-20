Harvard vs. UMass Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest that pits the UMass Minutewomen (27-6) against the Harvard Crimson (18-11) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 71-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Crimson secured a 103-63 win over Towson.
Harvard vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
Harvard vs. UMass Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 71, Harvard 65
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson's best win of the season came against the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 38), according to our computer rankings. The Crimson claimed the 67-59 home win on December 31.
- The Minutewomen have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (nine).
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 38) on December 31
- 72-65 over Columbia (No. 45) on March 10
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 75) on November 7
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 100) on November 10
- 84-60 at home over Pennsylvania (No. 118) on January 28
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson put up 70.8 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 63 per contest (138th in college basketball). They have a +228 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
- In conference action, Harvard is scoring fewer points (69.4 per game) than it is overall (70.8) in 2022-23.
- The Crimson average 77.7 points per game at home, and 64.7 on the road.
- Harvard is giving up more points at home (61.9 per game) than on the road (59.2).
- Over their last 10 games, the Crimson are posting 69.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than their season average (70.8).
