UMass vs. Harvard Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutewomen (27-6) going head to head against the Harvard Crimson (18-11) at 7:00 PM ET on March 20. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for UMass, who are favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Minutewomen won on Friday 73-48 over Albany.
UMass vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UMass vs. Harvard Score Prediction
- Prediction: UMass 71, Harvard 65
UMass Schedule Analysis
- The Minutewomen notched their best win of the season on November 25 by registering a 100-83 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Minutewomen are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Minutewomen are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.
UMass 2022-23 Best Wins
- 100-83 over Drake (No. 44) on November 25
- 77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 66) on November 18
- 78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 16
- 73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on February 1
- 80-60 over Richmond (No. 86) on March 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UMass Performance Insights
- The Minutewomen have a +441 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.9 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are giving up 62.5 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball.
- In conference contests, UMass averages fewer points per game (74.9) than its overall average (75.9).
- The Minutewomen are scoring 74.3 points per game this season at home, which is 2.4 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (76.7).
- At home, UMass is surrendering 1.8 fewer points per game (60.2) than in road games (62.0).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Minutewomen have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 77.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 75.9 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.