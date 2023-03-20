Monday's game at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutewomen (27-6) going head to head against the Harvard Crimson (18-11) at 7:00 PM ET on March 20. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for UMass, who are favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Minutewomen won on Friday 73-48 over Albany.

UMass vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

UMass vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 71, Harvard 65

UMass Schedule Analysis

The Minutewomen notched their best win of the season on November 25 by registering a 100-83 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Minutewomen are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Minutewomen are 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the 12th-most wins.

UMass 2022-23 Best Wins

100-83 over Drake (No. 44) on November 25

77-67 on the road over Harvard (No. 66) on November 18

78-57 on the road over Rhode Island (No. 75) on February 16

73-69 at home over Richmond (No. 86) on February 1

80-60 over Richmond (No. 86) on March 4

UMass Performance Insights