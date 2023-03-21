The Boston Bruins (53-11-5) host the Ottawa Senators (34-31-5) at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2. The Bruins have won three straight games.

Bruins vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2

ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2 Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-295) Senators (+245) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 47 of their 59 games when favored on the moneyline this season (79.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -295 or shorter, Boston has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 74.7% in this contest.

Boston's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 30 times.

Bruins vs. Senators Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 261 (2nd) Goals 218 (19th) 147 (1st) Goals Allowed 228 (20th) 52 (9th) Power Play Goals 63 (2nd) 33 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (14th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Six of Boston's past 10 contests went over.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 1.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 261 this season.

On defense, the Bruins are the strongest unit in league action, giving up 147 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+114) paces the league this season .

