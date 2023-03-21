Celtics vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-23) Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's over/under is set at 238.5.
Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|238.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In 23 games this season, Boston and its opponents have gone over 238.5 combined points.
- Boston's games this season have had an average of 229.9 points, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 37-35-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has won 47, or 70.1%, of the 67 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Boston has won 28 of its 42 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs. Kings Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|23
|31.9%
|117.6
|238.6
|112.3
|230.6
|227.5
|Kings
|35
|49.3%
|121
|238.6
|118.3
|230.6
|235.9
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Six of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (18-17-0) than it has in road affairs (19-18-0).
- The Celtics record just 0.7 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Kings allow (118.3).
- Boston is 25-10 against the spread and 32-3 overall when scoring more than 118.3 points.
Celtics vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|37-35
|20-24
|38-34
|Kings
|40-31
|3-2
|36-35
Celtics vs. Kings Point Insights
|Celtics
|Kings
|117.6
|121
|4
|1
|25-10
|35-17
|32-3
|40-12
|112.3
|118.3
|7
|27
|33-26
|29-8
|43-16
|27-10
