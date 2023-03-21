Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Tatum, in his last time out, had 15 points and six assists in a 118-117 loss to the Jazz.

Now let's break down Tatum's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.0 27.4 Rebounds 8.5 8.9 9.9 Assists 4.5 4.7 5.4 PRA 41.5 43.6 42.7 PR 36.5 38.9 37.3 3PM 3.5 3.3 2.9



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Kings

Tatum is responsible for taking 22.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.3 per game.

He's knocked down 3.3 threes per game, or 19.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Tatum's Celtics average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Kings have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 118.3 points per game, the Kings are the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Kings allow 42 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings are last in the NBA, conceding 26.4 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 31 30 8 4 2 0 1

