The Boston Bruins (54-11-5, on a four-game winning streak) host the Montreal Canadiens (28-37-6) at TD Garden. The matchup on Thursday, March 23 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN2, and RDS.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-410) Canadiens (+330) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 48 of their 60 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

Boston has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter twice this season, and split them 1-1.

The Bruins have an 80.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 30 of 70 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Bruins vs. Canadiens Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 263 (2nd) Goals 197 (27th) 148 (1st) Goals Allowed 262 (29th) 53 (8th) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 33 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 66 (31st)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over five times.

The Bruins have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins offense's 263 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 148 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their +115 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.

