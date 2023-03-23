Harvard vs. Rhode Island Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Thursday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (19-11) against the Rhode Island Rams (26-6) at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Harvard, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 23.
The Crimson are coming off of an 89-87 win against UMass in their most recent outing on Monday.
Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
Harvard vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction
- Prediction: Harvard 67, Rhode Island 63
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- On December 31 versus the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Crimson notched their signature win of the season, a 67-59 victory at home.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 37) on December 31
- 72-65 over Columbia (No. 45) on March 10
- 89-87 on the road over UMass (No. 50) on March 20
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 73) on November 7
- 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 97) on November 10
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (64th in college basketball) and allow 63.8 per outing (164th in college basketball).
- With 69.4 points per game in Ivy League action, Harvard is scoring 2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.4 PPG).
- The Crimson are putting up 77.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (66.8).
- Harvard is ceding 61.9 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 61.5.
- The Crimson's offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 71.7 points per contest compared to the 71.4 they've averaged this season.
