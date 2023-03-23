Thursday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (19-11) against the Rhode Island Rams (26-6) at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Harvard, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 23.

The Crimson are coming off of an 89-87 win against UMass in their most recent outing on Monday.

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Harvard 67, Rhode Island 63

Harvard Schedule Analysis

  • On December 31 versus the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Crimson notched their signature win of the season, a 67-59 victory at home.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 37) on December 31
  • 72-65 over Columbia (No. 45) on March 10
  • 89-87 on the road over UMass (No. 50) on March 20
  • 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 73) on November 7
  • 68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 97) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Harvard Performance Insights

  • The Crimson are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (64th in college basketball) and allow 63.8 per outing (164th in college basketball).
  • With 69.4 points per game in Ivy League action, Harvard is scoring 2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.4 PPG).
  • The Crimson are putting up 77.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (66.8).
  • Harvard is ceding 61.9 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 61.5.
  • The Crimson's offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 71.7 points per contest compared to the 71.4 they've averaged this season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.