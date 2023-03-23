Thursday's game that pits the Harvard Crimson (19-11) against the Rhode Island Rams (26-6) at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 67-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Harvard, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM on March 23.

The Crimson are coming off of an 89-87 win against UMass in their most recent outing on Monday.

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Game Info

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Harvard vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 67, Rhode Island 63

Harvard Schedule Analysis

On December 31 versus the Princeton Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 37) in our computer rankings, the Crimson notched their signature win of the season, a 67-59 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Crimson are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 37) on December 31

72-65 over Columbia (No. 45) on March 10

89-87 on the road over UMass (No. 50) on March 20

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 73) on November 7

68-59 at home over Boston College (No. 97) on November 10

Harvard Performance Insights