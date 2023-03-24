The Boston Celtics (50-23) take the court against the Indiana Pacers (33-40) on March 24, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 48% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 31-2 overall.

The Pacers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (117.8) than the Pacers give up (118.2).

Boston is 33-3 when scoring more than 118.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are averaging 120.7 points per game this year at home, which is 5.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (115.2).

When playing at home, Boston is giving up 0.6 fewer points per game (111.9) than on the road (112.5).

The Celtics are making 16.1 threes per game with a 37.8% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.5% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries