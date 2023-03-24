The Boston Celtics (50-23) take on the Indiana Pacers (33-40) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Celtics beat the Kings 132-109. With 36 points, Tatum was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 36 8 4 2 0 2 Jaylen Brown 27 5 4 0 0 4 Derrick White 20 7 12 0 2 5

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum posts 30.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 4.7 assists, shooting 45.9% from the field and 34.4% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White posts 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per game (6.4), and also posts 11.4 points and 3.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 28.8 6.4 4.2 1.4 0.4 2.6 Jayson Tatum 25.5 8.9 4.1 1 0.5 2.6 Derrick White 14 4.6 4.8 0.5 0.9 1.7 Al Horford 8.8 4.7 3.5 0.5 0.9 2.3 Marcus Smart 10.5 1.9 4.4 1.8 0.2 2

