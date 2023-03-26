Celtics vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
The San Antonio Spurs (19-55), on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, will try to end a four-game road losing streak at the Boston Celtics (51-23).
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-16)
|232
|-1650
|+950
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-16.5)
|231.5
|-2000
|+1000
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-16)
|232
|-1667
|+1050
Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game with a +434 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 112 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The Spurs' -743 scoring differential (being outscored by 10 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.3 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.3 per outing (30th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 230.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams allow a combined 234.3 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.
- San Antonio has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 44 times.
Celtics and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+330
|+155
|-
|Spurs
|-
|-
|+3000
