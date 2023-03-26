Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) are heavy underdogs (+16) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (51-23) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs on NBCS-BOS and BSSW.
Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSSW
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 126 - Spurs 106
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 16)
- Pick OU:
Over (232)
- The Celtics have put together a 38-33-3 ATS record this season compared to the 30-44-0 mark from the Spurs.
- San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 55.4% of the time this season (41 out of 74). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (39 out of 74).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Spurs are 17-54, while the Celtics are 49-20 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is thriving at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (112 per contest).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.4 assists per game.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.7%.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52.3% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 47.7% from beyond the arc (38%).
