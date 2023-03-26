How to Watch the Celtics vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-55) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics (51-23) on March 26, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Spurs.
Celtics vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% lower than the 50.6% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.
- Boston has a 17-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.6% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics score only 4.4 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Spurs give up (122.3).
- Boston has a 26-3 record when putting up more than 122.3 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics post 120.7 points per game in home games, compared to 115.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has played better at home this year, surrendering 111.5 points per game, compared to 112.5 on the road.
- At home, the Celtics are draining 0.3 more three-pointers per game (16.1) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to away from home (37.5%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jayson Tatum
|Questionable
|Hip
|Payton Pritchard
|Questionable
|Heel
