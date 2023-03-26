The Boston Celtics (51-23) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-55) are set to match up on Sunday at TD Garden, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jaylen Brown and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics defeated the Pacers on Friday, 120-95. Tatum scored a team-high 34 points (and chipped in two assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 34 7 2 2 0 3 Jaylen Brown 27 7 4 0 0 3 Derrick White 22 4 9 1 1 5

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.9) per contest, and also posts 4.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown puts up 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Derrick White puts up 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 46.1% from the field and 38.2% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 28 6.6 4.2 1.1 0.3 2.6 Jayson Tatum 26.7 8.3 3.8 1.1 0.3 2.9 Derrick White 14.6 4.6 5.4 0.6 0.9 2.2 Al Horford 8.8 5.1 3.6 0.6 0.9 2.3 Marcus Smart 9.8 1.6 4.1 1.8 0.2 1.8

