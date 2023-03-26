The two-game NCAA Tournament slate on March 26 features Elite Eight action, which is headlined by a contest between No. 6 Creighton and No. 5 San Diego State. For March Madness odds, betting trends, game times, and details on how to watch each matchup, check out the rest of this piece.

Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch

No. 6 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

How to Watch Creighton vs San Diego State

TV: CBS

Creighton vs San Diego State Odds

Favorite: Creighton (-2.5)

Creighton (-2.5) Total: 134.5

134.5 Creighton Moneyline: -135

-135 San Diego State Moneyline: +115

No. 5 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 2 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs Texas

TV: CBS

Miami (FL) vs Texas Odds

