Harvard vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 26
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (26-5) against the Harvard Crimson (20-11) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Columbia. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 26.
The Crimson are coming off of a 74-63 win against Rhode Island in their last game on Thursday.
Harvard vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York
Harvard vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 70, Harvard 69
Harvard Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season on December 31, the Crimson defeated the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 38) in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.
Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 38) on December 31
- 72-65 over Columbia (No. 44) on March 10
- 89-87 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on March 20
- 74-63 at home over Rhode Island (No. 73) on March 23
- 88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 73) on November 7
Harvard Performance Insights
- The Crimson outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball while giving up 63.7 per contest to rank 161st in college basketball) and have a +241 scoring differential overall.
- Harvard's offense has been worse in Ivy League action this year, posting 69.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.5 PPG.
- The Crimson are posting 77.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 10.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (66.8).
- Harvard is surrendering 61.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.4 more points than it is allowing on the road (61.5).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Crimson have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 71.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 71.5 they've put up over the course of this season.
