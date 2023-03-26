Sunday's contest that pits the Columbia Lions (26-5) against the Harvard Crimson (20-11) at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Columbia. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Crimson are coming off of a 74-63 win against Rhode Island in their last game on Thursday.

Harvard vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Harvard vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 70, Harvard 69

Harvard Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on December 31, the Crimson defeated the Princeton Tigers, a top 50 team (No. 38) in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Crimson are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Harvard 2022-23 Best Wins

67-59 at home over Princeton (No. 38) on December 31

72-65 over Columbia (No. 44) on March 10

89-87 on the road over UMass (No. 51) on March 20

74-63 at home over Rhode Island (No. 73) on March 23

88-74 at home over Rhode Island (No. 73) on November 7

Harvard Performance Insights