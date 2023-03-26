Texas vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. The game starts at 5:05 PM.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|149.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|149.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Texas has covered 19 times in 37 games with a spread this season.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 17 out of 37 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has covered 20 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
- A total of 16 Hurricanes games this season have hit the over.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Texas is third-best in the country. It is two spots below that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +360.
- Texas has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have had the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the beginning to +1100.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Miami (FL) has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.