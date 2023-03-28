How to Watch the Bruins vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having taken seven in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to to watch the Bruins and the Predators take the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bruins vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/16/2023
|Predators
|Bruins
|5-0 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 154 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 272 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|73
|51
|45
|96
|99
|47
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|64
|20
|43
|63
|69
|31
|37.3%
|Patrice Bergeron
|72
|27
|30
|57
|20
|36
|60.6%
|David Krejci
|67
|16
|40
|56
|35
|14
|47.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|73
|18
|31
|49
|29
|28
|44.2%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators allow 3.0 goals per game (214 in total), 12th in the league.
- The Predators' 199 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 23 goals over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|75
|13
|39
|52
|38
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|41
|14
|20
|34
|11
|19
|44.1%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.