Celtics vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (52-23) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena as heavy, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.
Celtics vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-11.5
|223.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's 75 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points 51 times.
- The average total in Boston's games this year is 229.9, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 40-35-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Boston has won 50 out of the 70 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.
- Boston has a record of 10-6, a 62.5% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.
Celtics vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|51
|68%
|118.1
|231
|111.7
|225.5
|227.8
|Wizards
|40
|53.3%
|112.9
|231
|113.8
|225.5
|226
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.
- Against the spread, Boston has played better at home, covering 20 times in 37 home games, and 20 times in 38 road games.
- The Celtics average just 4.3 more points per game (118.1) than the Wizards allow (113.8).
- Boston has a 33-16 record against the spread and a 41-8 record overall when putting up more than 113.8 points.
Celtics vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|40-35
|6-7
|39-36
|Wizards
|35-39
|0-1
|38-37
Celtics vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Celtics
|Wizards
|118.1
|112.9
|3
|23
|33-16
|27-15
|41-8
|26-17
|111.7
|113.8
|4
|16
|29-10
|30-23
|34-5
|30-23
