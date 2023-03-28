The Boston Celtics (52-23) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Celtics vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47% the Wizards allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 47% from the field, it is 39-3 overall.

The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics put up 118.1 points per game, just 4.3 more points than the 113.8 the Wizards allow.

Boston has a 41-8 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 121.1 points per game this year at home, which is 5.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (115.2).

In 2022-23, Boston is surrendering 111 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.5.

In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have played better in home games this year, making 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.5% three-point percentage in away games.

Celtics Injuries