How to Watch the Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A matchup featuring one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is on the table for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, when the first-place Boston Bruins (57-12-5) host the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7).
ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 will show this Bruins versus Blue Jackets game.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/17/2022
|Bruins
|Blue Jackets
|4-2 BOS
|10/28/2022
|Blue Jackets
|Bruins
|4-0 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league play, allowing 156 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The Bruins' 273 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|74
|52
|45
|97
|100
|48
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|65
|20
|43
|63
|70
|34
|38.5%
|Patrice Bergeron
|73
|27
|30
|57
|20
|36
|60.7%
|David Krejci
|68
|16
|40
|56
|35
|16
|47.5%
|Hampus Lindholm
|72
|10
|39
|49
|58
|27
|-
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (290 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 197 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 5.3 goals per game (53 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 35 goals over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|71
|19
|50
|69
|45
|43
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|62
|25
|19
|44
|24
|24
|55.1%
|Jack Roslovic
|70
|9
|33
|42
|41
|29
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|70
|15
|22
|37
|32
|21
|27.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.