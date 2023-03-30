A matchup featuring one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference versus one of the weakest is on the table for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, when the first-place Boston Bruins (57-12-5) host the 16th-place Columbus Blue Jackets (23-43-7).

ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 will show this Bruins versus Blue Jackets game.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360

ESPN+, NESN, BSOH, and SN360 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2022 Bruins Blue Jackets 4-2 BOS 10/28/2022 Blue Jackets Bruins 4-0 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league play, allowing 156 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 273 total goals (3.7 per game) rank second in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 74 52 45 97 100 48 40% Brad Marchand 65 20 43 63 70 34 38.5% Patrice Bergeron 73 27 30 57 20 36 60.7% David Krejci 68 16 40 56 35 16 47.5% Hampus Lindholm 72 10 39 49 58 27 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 4.0 goals per game (290 in total), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 197 goals this season (2.7 per game), 29th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 5.3 goals per game (53 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players