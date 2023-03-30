Celtics vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Eastern's top two teams, the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) and the Boston Celtics (52-24), take the court at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Bucks are favored by 2.5 points at home. The point total in the matchup is 236.5.
Celtics vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|236.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston has played 29 games this season that finished with a combined score over 236.5 points.
- The average over/under for Boston's outings this season is 230, 6.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- Boston's ATS record is 40-36-0 this season.
- The Celtics have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Boston has not won as an underdog of +115 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Boston has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|28
|36.8%
|117.2
|235.2
|112.8
|224.8
|227.2
|Celtics
|29
|38.2%
|118
|235.2
|112
|224.8
|227.8
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Boston has been better at home (20-17-0) than on the road (20-19-0).
- The Celtics' 118 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 33-17 ATS record and a 41-9 overall record in games it scores more than 112.8 points.
Celtics vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|42-34
|31-23
|39-37
|Celtics
|40-36
|2-1
|40-36
Celtics vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Celtics
|117.2
|118
|6
|3
|33-15
|33-17
|41-7
|41-9
|112.8
|112
|12
|6
|34-20
|31-19
|45-9
|39-11
