Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) go head to head with the Boston Celtics (52-24) at Fiserv Forum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, March 30

Thursday, March 30 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Celtics' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Celtics fell to the Wizards on Tuesday, 130-111. Their leading scorer was Tatum with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28 9 5 0 1 2 Jaylen Brown 18 3 4 1 0 0 Marcus Smart 14 0 5 2 0 4

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum tops the Celtics in scoring (30.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.9), and produces 4.7 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics receive 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Derrick White.

The Celtics get 14.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart is No. 1 on the Celtics in assists (6.3 per game), and posts 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 25.5 8.1 3.7 1.1 0.4 2.5 Jaylen Brown 27.8 6.1 3.9 0.9 0.1 2.5 Derrick White 14.8 4.8 5.1 0.6 1.2 2.4 Al Horford 7.9 5 3.7 0.6 1.2 2 Malcolm Brogdon 10.8 3.7 2.7 0.6 0.1 1.1

