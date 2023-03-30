Marcus Smart plus his Boston Celtics teammates face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 130-111 loss to the Wizards (his previous game) Smart put up 14 points, five assists and two steals.

Let's look at Smart's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.4 11.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 1.6 Assists 5.5 6.3 4.6 PRA 19.5 20.8 17.4 PR 14.5 14.5 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Bucks

Smart is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

He's put up 5.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 112.8 points per game.

The Bucks allow 44.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 21st in the league.

The Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.6 assists per game.

The Bucks allow 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/25/2022 30 6 3 8 0 0 1

