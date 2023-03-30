Red Sox Injury List Today - April 7
The injured list for the Boston Red Sox (3-4) currently includes seven players. The Red Sox next take on the Detroit Tigers (2-5) at Comerica Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Joely Rodriguez
|15 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
|Adalberto Mondesi
|60 Day Injury List
|Knee
|-
|Trevor Story
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Garrett Whitlock
|15 Day Injury List
|Hip
|-
|James Paxton
|15 Day Injury List
|Hamstring
|-
|Wyatt Mills
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Brayan Bello
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
Red Sox Next Game
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Red Sox
|-140
|+120
|BOS -1.5
|8.5
Red Sox vs. Tigers Player Performance - April 6
Their last time out on Thursday, the Red Sox moved past the Tigers 6-3, outhitting Detroit 7-6.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Chris Sale
|SP
|5 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 7 K, 3 BB
|Adam Duvall
|CF
|1-for-3, BB, HR, 3 RBI
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|2-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Masataka Yoshida
|LF
|2-for-3, BB, 2B
|Alex Verdugo
|RF
|1-for-4
|Christian Arroyo
|2B
|0-for-3, BB
