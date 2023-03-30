Corey Kluber and Kyle Gibson are the scheduled starters when the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles meet on Opening Day at Fenway Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox ranked 20th in baseball with 155 total home runs last season.

Last year the Red Sox's .409 slugging percentage ranked ninth-best in MLB.

Boston went 24-8 in the 32 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Baltimore scored the 20th-most runs in the majors last season with 674 (4.2 per game).

Last year the Red Sox's .321 on-base percentage ranked sixth-best in MLB.

Boston averaged the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors last season.

Boston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.54 last year, which ranked 25th in MLB.

The Red Sox had a combined WHIP of 1.353 as a pitching staff, which ranked 25th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kluber takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

The 36-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw 1 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Orioles - Home Corey Kluber Kyle Gibson 4/1/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/2/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Houck Cole Irvin 4/3/2023 Pirates - Home Kutter Crawford - 4/4/2023 Pirates - Home Nick Pivetta - 4/5/2023 Pirates - Home - -

