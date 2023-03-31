The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Jazz 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9.5)

Celtics (- 9.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Jazz's .553 ATS win percentage (42-34-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .519 mark (40-34-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 9.5 or more this season, Boston (11-10-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Utah (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 53.2% of the time this season (41 out of 77). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (44 out of 76).

The Celtics have a .704 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (50-21) this season, higher than the .439 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-23).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston sports a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 118.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranks sixth with 111.8 points allowed per contest.

The Celtics are putting up 26.5 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.8%.

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52.3% of them have been two-pointers (62.2% of the team's made baskets) and 47.7% have been three-pointers (37.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.