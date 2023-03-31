The Boston Celtics (53-24) host the Utah Jazz (36-40) after winning three straight home games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 13.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -13.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 41 of Boston's 76 games with a set total.

So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 41-36-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has won 50 out of the 71 games, or 70.4%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won three of its four games when favored by at least -1100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 0 0% 118.3 235.5 111.8 229.6 227.9 Jazz 0 0% 117.2 235.5 117.8 229.6 231.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 7-3 over their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Celtics have gone over the total in six of their past 10 games.

In home games, Boston owns a better record against the spread (20-17-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-19-0).

The 118.3 points per game the Celtics put up are just 0.5 more points than the Jazz give up (117.8).

Boston is 29-10 against the spread and 36-3 overall when scoring more than 117.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 41-36 3-2 41-36 Jazz 43-33 0-0 45-31

Celtics vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Jazz 118.3 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-17 36-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 32-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-14 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.