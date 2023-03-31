Jayson Tatum Injury Status - Celtics vs. Jazz Injury Report March 31
See the injury report for the Boston Celtics (53-24), which currently includes five players listed (including Jayson Tatum), as the Celtics ready for their matchup with the Utah Jazz (36-40) at TD Garden on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Celtics won on Thursday 140-99 over the Bucks. Tatum recorded 40 points, eight rebounds and one assist for the Celtics.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jayson Tatum
|SF
|Questionable
|Hip
|30.2
|8.9
|4.6
|Al Horford
|C
|Questionable
|Back
|9.7
|6.2
|3.0
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|8.0
|8.3
|1.4
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|26.9
|6.9
|3.4
|Payton Pritchard
|SG
|Questionable
|Heel
|4.7
|1.5
|1.0
Utah Jazz Injury Report Today
Jazz Injuries: Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring), Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hand), Jordan Clarkson: Out (Finger), Rudy Gay: Out (Back)
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and SportsNet RM
Celtics Season Insights
- The Celtics score 118.3 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 117.8 the Jazz give up.
- Boston is 36-3 when scoring more than 117.8 points.
- The Celtics have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 123.0 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.7 points more than the 118.3 they've scored this season.
- Boston knocks down 16.0 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league) while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA). It is making 4.2 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 11.8 per game while shooting 34.9%.
- The Celtics put up 115.9 points per 100 possessions (third in the league), while allowing 108.9 points per 100 possessions (third in the NBA).
Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-10
|229
