How to Watch the Celtics vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (53-24) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (36-40) on March 31, 2023 at TD Garden.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.
- Boston is 36-4 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
- The Celtics put up just 0.5 more points per game (118.3) than the Jazz allow (117.8).
- Boston has a 36-3 record when putting up more than 117.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics put up 121.1 points per game in home games, compared to 115.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 111 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.6.
- The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.9 threes per game, 37.5% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Payton Pritchard
|Questionable
|Heel
