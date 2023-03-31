The Boston Celtics (53-24) will try to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (36-40) on March 31, 2023 at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 47.5% of shots the Jazz's opponents have made.

Boston is 36-4 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The Celtics put up just 0.5 more points per game (118.3) than the Jazz allow (117.8).

Boston has a 36-3 record when putting up more than 117.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics put up 121.1 points per game in home games, compared to 115.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 111 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 112.6.

The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.3 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.9 threes per game, 37.5% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries