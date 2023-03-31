The Boston Celtics, with Jaylen Brown, face the Utah Jazz at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Brown, in his last action, had 30 points and five assists in a 140-99 win over the Bucks.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.9 29.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.3 Assists 3.5 3.4 4.1 PRA 36.5 37.2 40.1 PR 32.5 33.8 36 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Jazz

Brown has taken 20.5 shots per game this season and made 10.2 per game, which account for 19.5% and 20.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 14.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 12th in possessions per game with 102.1. His opponents, the Jazz, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Jazz concede 117.8 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz give up 43.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 24.7 assists per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 35 25 4 6 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.