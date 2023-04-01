The Boston Bruins (58-12-5) bring a four-game road win streak into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) on Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1.

Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have put up an 8-2-0 record after totaling 32 total goals (six power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 16 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Saturday's game.

Bruins vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-130)

Bruins (-130) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-1.2)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (58-12-5 overall) have a 9-5-14 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 23 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-6-2 record (good for 32 points).

In the five games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 4-3-2 in the nine games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 10 points).

The Bruins are 53-4-3 in the 60 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 109 points).

In the 35 games when Boston has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 30-2-3 record (63 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 33-9-5 (71 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 27 games, going 24-3-0 to record 48 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.2 17th 1st 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 9th 32.9 Shots 34.7 3rd 8th 29.7 Shots Allowed 33 25th 15th 21.5% Power Play % 21.8% 12th 1st 86.4% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Bruins vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1

ESPN+, ABC, and SN1

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

