The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Justin Turner At The Plate (2022)

  • Turner hit .278 with 36 doubles, 13 home runs and 51 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 29th, his on-base percentage ranked 33rd, and he was 57th in the league in slugging.
  • Turner picked up a hit in 64.4% of his games last season (85 of 132), with at least two hits in 34 of those games (25.8%).
  • Including the 132 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 11 of them (8.3%), leaving the yard in 2.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Turner picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games last year (48 of 132), with two or more RBIs in 20 of those contests (15.2%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He scored a run in 51 of 132 games last year (38.6%), including 10 multi-run games (7.6%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 64
.296 AVG .260
.360 OBP .343
.504 SLG .376
25 XBH 24
11 HR 2
44 RBI 37
46/21 K/BB 43/30
2 SB 1
Home Away
66 GP 66
48 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (56.1%)
17 (25.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 17 (25.8%)
29 (43.9%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (33.3%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.5%)
26 (39.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranked 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
  • Kremer will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he started and went six innings.
  • Last season he finished with an 8-7 record, a 3.23 ERA and a 1.253 WHIP over his 22 games.
